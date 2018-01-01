Welcome to Lautoka
Lautoka’s recent history is entwined with the fortunes of sugar, which gives rise to its other name, Sugar City.
Lautoka doesn’t have much to detain travellers, but it is a pleasant enough spot with wide streets steeped in foliage, a picturesque esplanade, a couple of decent cafes and the backdrop of Mt Koroyanitu (Mt Evans) to remind everyone that the urban reaches are well and truly finite.
Top experiences in Lautoka
Amazing hotels and hostels
Lautoka activities
Nadi Arrival Shared Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Nadi International Airport to your Nadi City, Port Denarau, Coral Coast, Sonaisali or Lautoka hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Enjoy a Welcome meet and greet with a shell lei when you arrive in Fiji! When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Fiji hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Hotel pick up Areas: Area 1 - Nadi Hotels * Capricorn International Hotel * Mercure Nadi (Formerly Dominion) * Novotel Nadi (Formerly Mocambo) * Raffles Gateway Hotel * Nomads Tanoa Skylodge * Dulcinea Hotel Oasis * Tanoa International Hotel * Tokatoka Resort Hotel * Hexagon International Hotel, Spas & Villas (formally known as West Motor Inn) * Travellers Holiday Apartments * Trans International Hotel Area 2 - Denarau* Beachside Resort* Smugglers Cove Beach Resort&Hotel* Club Fiji Resort* Grand West's Villas * Sheraton Fiji Resort * Sheraton Denarau Villas * The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa * The Terraces * Seaplane Base * Worldmark by Wyndham Resort (formally known as Trendwest) * Port Denarau * Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa * Radisson Blu Resort fiji * Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Managed by Hilton * Sonaisali Island Resort * Nadi Bay Resort Motel * Oasis Palms Hotel * Club Fiji Resort (Wailoaloa) * Grand West's Villas (Wailoaloa) * Smugglers Cove Beach Resort & Hotel (Wailoaloa) * Travellers Beach (Wailoaloa) * Blue Water Lodge (Wailoaloa) * Aquarius Pacific (Wailloaloa) * Tropic of Capricorn (Wailoaloa) * Wailoaloa Beach Resort * Beach Escape Villas (Wailoaloa) * Edgewater Backpackers (Wailoaloa) * Horizon Beach (Wailoaloa) * Driftin Hostel (Wailoaloa) Area 3 - Fijian Resort, Intercontinental Fiji Resort, Yatule Resort , Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay Area 4 - Outrigger on the Lagoon, Crows Nest Area 5 - The Naviti Resort, Warwick Resort and Spa, Tambua Sands, Hideaway Resort Area 6 - Lautoka, First Landing, Anchorage Beach Resort, Tanoa Waterfront Hotel Don't forget to book your Nadi Airport Departure Transfer.
Nadi Shared Departure Transfer: Hotel to Airport
Travel from your Nadi City, Port Denarau, Coral Coast, Sonaisali or Lautoka hotel to Nadi International Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise the name of your Fiji hotel and your flight details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly and you will be provided with a voucher to present to the driver. You must call the supplier 24 - 48 hours prior to your transfer, to reconfirm exact pick up times and places.
Lautoka Half-Day Sightseeing Tour from Nadi
Your tour will begin with a pickup from either your hotel or Nadi Airport. From here, you will board an air-conditioned vehicle and move north towards Lautoka, passing the sugarcane fields along the way. You will stop at the wonderful village of Veseisei, which according to Fijian legend is where the first Fijians landed. Disembark from the vehicle and take a walk through the village. Say ‘Bula’ (the traditional local greeting) to the welcoming villagers! The tour will continue to Fiji’s second largest city, Lautoka, known as the Sugar City. Lautoka boasts the largest sugar mill in the Southern Hemisphere. Enjoy a full hour to explore this city. Experience the shopping or feast on lunch at one of the local restaurants. After this, continue the pleasant drive around Lautoka where you’ll see Hindu temples, mosques and the FSC compound with its old colonial homes and 100-year old banyan trees. During the return journey, you will be able to see the local people at work and playing, as well as distant offshore islands. You will return to your hotel safely.
Small-Group Hiking Adventure Including Lunch with a Local Family from Nadi
Your Nadi tour will begin with a wonderful scenic ride from Nadi to Lautoka, where we’ll begin our hiking adventure. Along the drive, you’ll get to see a side of Fiji that’s away from the tourist zones, as we pass from urban to rural areas. Your guide will share the stories and histories of the places that you ride past, giving you a better understanding of local life in this land. You’ll spot beaches, fields for farming sugar cane, and the village of Viseisei, which is where Fijians first settled. We’ll also head off-road, climbing steep hills and crossing river streams to reach the start point of our hike. En route, we’ll make a pit stop for anyone who wishes to buy snacks or any other items from the local supermarket. The drive takes about 35 minutes total from Nadi to Lautoka, and from Lautoka to the hike location is about 20 minutes. Once we arrive at the start point, we’ll follow the trail through the forest, spotting wild plants that are used for traditional medicines. We’ll also see a few species of flora that can harm you in an instant (be sure not to touch anything unless your guide says it's okay). This hiking route will get you fascinated for local culture, as there are stories behind each mountain you’ll see, path you’ll take, and photo you’ll snap. We’ll eventually find ourselves at a waterfall — the perfect place to cool off before returning back to the beginning! After our hike, we’ll head into Abaca village for a lunch prepared by a local family; families are given a chance to host lunches for guests, which benefit both them and the village. As we eat, you’ll get to learn about local life, including how locals cope with living so far from urban areas, with no general stores nearby or public transport. Locals need to walk lengthy distances in the early morning to buy basic needs, and return back in the evening on foot. After lunch, we’ll then head back to urban life in Nadi, exhausted from the hiking, yet happy from all the interaction we’ve had with a local community.
Lautoka Shore Excursion: Garden of the Sleeping Giant, Mud Baths, Nadi
Your full-day shore excursion starts when you are picked up from Lautoka Wharf upon arrival. The tour of the Sleeping Giant is one of the places you'd love to visit while on your trip to Fiji. The Gardens of the Sleeping Giants boasts a collection of more then 2000 species of Asian Orchids and Cattleya hybrids. Together with this it has calm lily ponds, boardwalk through the beautiful lawns. This walk will lead through to the mountain of the sleeping giant. After you have completed the walk, a complimentary glass of fruit drink awaits for you.Mud bath and hot springs are a must do while in Fiji. Located just 15 minutes from the airport, this great therapy allows you to some self spa treatment at a minimal cost. There are 3 thermal springs located along the Sabeto Valley with varying temperatures. Basic changing and toilet facilities are provided for your use. Experience the Fijian lifestyle for a few hours and learn the basics of living in a traditional Fijian village. Engage yourself in a traditional kava ceremony and laugh your way during the Talanoa sessions. Finish off your day with some shopping and lunch at Nadi Town. (Please note: that shopping and lunch is at your own cost)
Garden of Sleeping Giants, Namaka Market, Hindu Temple
Your memorable shore excursion will begin with a convenient pickup from Lautoka Wharf. From here you will be taken to The Mountains of the Sleeping Giant. Along the way, you will pass through sugarcane farms, villagers and local schools.Upon arrival at the Garden of the Sleeping Giant, you will be met by your host/guide at the premises. Which begins by wondering through tracks that have alongside them over 2000 different species of orchids and varieties of tropical indigenous plants.The Garden of the Sleeping was founded by the renowned actor Raymond Burr. It is an ideal place to rest among the vibrantly colorful flowers, in the quiet of the forest or by the peaceful coolness of the lake. Indeed it is a true natural botanical oasis. After the tour enjoy complimentary juice from the reception area whilst you get ready to embark on another short adventure through our local vegetable market then to the largest Hindu temple in the South Pacific and finally souvenir shopping. After that then enjoy some light refreshments & fruits before being dropped off back at Lautoka Wharf.