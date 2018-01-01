Small-Group Hiking Adventure Including Lunch with a Local Family from Nadi

Your Nadi tour will begin with a wonderful scenic ride from Nadi to Lautoka, where we’ll begin our hiking adventure. Along the drive, you’ll get to see a side of Fiji that’s away from the tourist zones, as we pass from urban to rural areas. Your guide will share the stories and histories of the places that you ride past, giving you a better understanding of local life in this land. You’ll spot beaches, fields for farming sugar cane, and the village of Viseisei, which is where Fijians first settled. We’ll also head off-road, climbing steep hills and crossing river streams to reach the start point of our hike. En route, we’ll make a pit stop for anyone who wishes to buy snacks or any other items from the local supermarket. The drive takes about 35 minutes total from Nadi to Lautoka, and from Lautoka to the hike location is about 20 minutes. Once we arrive at the start point, we’ll follow the trail through the forest, spotting wild plants that are used for traditional medicines. We’ll also see a few species of flora that can harm you in an instant (be sure not to touch anything unless your guide says it's okay). This hiking route will get you fascinated for local culture, as there are stories behind each mountain you’ll see, path you’ll take, and photo you’ll snap. We’ll eventually find ourselves at a waterfall — the perfect place to cool off before returning back to the beginning! After our hike, we’ll head into Abaca village for a lunch prepared by a local family; families are given a chance to host lunches for guests, which benefit both them and the village. As we eat, you’ll get to learn about local life, including how locals cope with living so far from urban areas, with no general stores nearby or public transport. Locals need to walk lengthy distances in the early morning to buy basic needs, and return back in the evening on foot. After lunch, we’ll then head back to urban life in Nadi, exhausted from the hiking, yet happy from all the interaction we’ve had with a local community.