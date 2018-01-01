Full-Day Abaca Village and Koroyanitu Park Tour

Begin this tour with pickup at your Nadi or Lautoka hotel between 7am and 8am. Prior to embarking, your guide will stop at RB Patel Supermarket for last minute shopping (own expense). Depart Lautoka for Abaca Village, where you will arrive at 9am. Listen to a briefing and then start your hike in the Koroyanitu National Heritage Park. Stop at Kokobula for sightseeing the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands. Next, see the Tunutunu Waterfall, where you can explore the forests and bird watch. The area is a natural habitat for the native Fijian hardwood, dakua, and softwoods, yaka and damanu.Take in the views at Mt. Batilamu, Fiji's third highest peak. See Viti Levu and other islands as far south as Bega and as north as Vanua Levu. At around 2pm, return to Abaca for a Fijian lunch. Enjoy a few hours of sightseeing in the village, and meet locals along the way. End your experience with drop off back at your hotel by 5pm.