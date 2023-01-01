Wasavula Ceremonial Site

This site has a cryptic – and cannibalistic – history. At the entrance, there's a sacred monolith that villagers believe grew from the ground; behind is a cemetery and the area that was used during cannibalistic ceremonies, with a vatu ni bokola (head-chopping stone), another rock for the severed head and a bowl-like stone where the brain was placed for the chief. The site is found in Wasavula village (Vunimoli Rd) south of town; a taxi should be about $7.

Once there, ask the first villager you see for permission to visit. Everyone should dress modestly, especially women, who are required to wear a sula (no pants or shorts allowed) and cover their shoulders. Don't forget a sevusevu of kava for the chief.