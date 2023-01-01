This pocket-sized paradise is a must on any northern Viti Levu itinerary. Beautifully hilly, the 3.5-sq-km island is surrounded by scalloped bays, white-sand beaches and mangroves. A history of cattle grazing has cleared much of the dense vegetation and today rolling hills of grass dominate the interior.

It's only 3km north of Ellington Wharf, but the atypical landscape and small enclave of upmarket holiday homes exaggerates the distance. Nananu-i-Ra is an excellent option for those who want an offshore-island experience but minimal boating and associated cost. It's also renowned for windsurfing and diving. The island has no roads and no village - most of the residents are of European descent so there's not much contact with traditional culture here.