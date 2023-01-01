Yap Proper's main island, Yap Island features the tiny capital, Colonia, which wraps around Chamorro Bay, offering sea views most everywhere. Walk to the stone-money bank in the nearby village of Balabat, or visit the Ethnic Art Village, which does a great job of celebrating and preserving indigenous art.

Not far west of the airport is the old German Cable Station, built in 1905, that linked Shanghai through Guam and the Philippines; nearby are two Japanese Zeroes, their wings surprisingly intact. Up north, Bechiyal is a friendly beachside village with Yap's oldest faluw (men's house).