Behind the Businesses
Lenovo’s Evolve Small initiative champions small businesses across the US and Canada by providing financial aid, technological resources, and mentorship programs. This year, Queen Latifah joined Lenovo as an Evolve Small Ambassador, working to provide mentorship and advice to three lucky small businesses from around the country. Meet those Lenovo Evolve Small Mentorship Contest winners, all of whom are making waves in North America:
Evolve Small Grand Prize Winners
Fit4Dance: Healthy, confident and fun in Brooklyn
Meet Laci, the founder of Fit4Dance in Brooklyn, who brings quality and affordable dance and fitness classes to communities that need it the most. Laci’s studio knits together dancers and friends in a way any traveler would want to be a part of – fun workout included.
Fit Body by Ashley: Find the colorful fitness class of your dreams
Ashley started Fit Body By Ashley totally remote, but her company has put down strong roots. Her colorful LA-based business shows off the most scenic spots in the city and reaches dancers all over the globe, while helping people get fit and feel their best with dance workouts.
Bottoms Up Bagels: Authentic eats and a creative concept
There's no replacement for a good carb. Joan and Michelle prove it every day with their BUB Roadshow by bringing their fresh, classic, small-batch bagels all over the country. Bottoms Up Bagels is on the move to spread good eats and even better vibes.
Featured Story
These six small businesses are the beating hearts of their communities
8 min read — Published May 4th, 2023
Beyond the Lenovo Evolve Small Mentorship Contest winners, there are hundreds of small businesses making a difference across North America. We reached out to Lonely Planet travelers across our social media channels with one request ... to tell us their favorites. They delivered.