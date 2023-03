If you’re not in a rush, visit this low-key museum. It has various objects on display in the big round hall – the metal and brick exterior covers a traditional-style king’s palace – including 2m-long musical horns, elephant-skin shields and a typical family’s home. It’s just past the southern roundabout on the new road. Someone from the Tourism Bureau (the building by the painted trees) will open the door, turn on the lights and spray air freshener for you.