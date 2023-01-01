Gebriel Wukien

In a grove of trees on the other side of the same mountain as Abba Yohanni, this architecturally interesting 15th-century church, is entered through a rock-hewn trench. Unfortunately the priest lives an hour away, meaning unless you’re lucky and he’s at the church when you come, you need to plan on up to a two-hour wait to get inside.

It’s 14km northwest of Abi Adi, just 1km off the main road (plenty of public transport passes the junction), and involves a not-too-tough 10-minute climb.

If you do get inside, the church has three aisles and four bays with well-carved details, six massive, finely hewn freestanding pillars and three cupolas.