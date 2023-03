Though its early history is murky (it was likely built in the 17th century, though some say the 18th), this attractive palace once served as a retreat for Haile Selassie, a residence for Italian generals and a torture chamber for the Derg. It’s now under renovation (don't hold your breath) to serve as a museum of Gonder’s history that will include some of Haile Selassie’s furniture and objects found at the palace and Portuguese Cathedral at Gorgora.