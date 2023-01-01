Although not as dramatic as the crater lakes in southern Ethiopia, Zengana Lake is still beautiful with its perfectly circular shore. The 3.4km track around it makes a nice walk or drive. Plenty of birds and vervet monkeys live in the forest blanketing the slope. A short trail at the parking area leads down to the shore where a boat makes a good picnic shelter while it waits permission from the nearby church to begin giving trips on the water.

You can camp (Birr25, plus Birr150 for two guards) and a lodge is planned. The lake is signed, just 100m off the highway, 4km before Kosober (Injibara).