Zengana Lake

Northern Ethiopia

Although not as dramatic as the crater lakes in southern Ethiopia, Zengana Lake is still beautiful with its perfectly circular shore. The 3.4km track around it makes a nice walk or drive. Plenty of birds and vervet monkeys live in the forest blanketing the slope. A short trail at the parking area leads down to the shore where a boat makes a good picnic shelter while it waits permission from the nearby church to begin giving trips on the water.

You can camp (Birr25, plus Birr150 for two guards) and a lodge is planned. The lake is signed, just 100m off the highway, 4km before Kosober (Injibara).

Suggest an Edit