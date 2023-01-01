No matter how you look at it, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Simien Mountains National Park is one of Africa’s most beautiful ranges. This massive plateau, riven with gullies and pinnacles, offers tough but immensely rewarding trekking along the ridge that falls sheer to the plains far below. It’s not just the scenery (and altitude) that will leave you speechless, but also the excitement of sitting among a group of gelada monkeys or watching magnificent walia ibex joust on rock ledges.

Whether you come for a stroll or a two-week trek, the Simiens make a great companion to the Historical Circuit’s monument viewing. Organising trekking yourself at park headquarters in Debark is straightforward, but it can take up to two hours so it’s best to arrive the afternoon before you plan to trek, or to book through a reputable agency in advance of your visit.