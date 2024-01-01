Wolega Museum

Western Ethiopia

The remains of an Italian military plane shot down by the Black Lion Patriots in 1935 proudly sits in front of the Wolega Museum. Inside, displays give a good insight into the Wolega Oromo life and culture with traditional musical instruments, as well as displays of the local spinning, carving and basket-weaving industries. Admission includes a guided tour.

  • Kumsa Moroda Palace

    Kumsa Moroda Palace

    1.21 MILES

    Built by the King of Wolega in the 1870s, the Kumsa Moroda Palace has only recently been opened to the public after long years of neglect. It sits 1km…

  • Market

    Market

    0.33 MILES

    Nekemte’s market is most active on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and is well worth a visit.

