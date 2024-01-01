The remains of an Italian military plane shot down by the Black Lion Patriots in 1935 proudly sits in front of the Wolega Museum. Inside, displays give a good insight into the Wolega Oromo life and culture with traditional musical instruments, as well as displays of the local spinning, carving and basket-weaving industries. Admission includes a guided tour.
Wolega Museum
Western Ethiopia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.21 MILES
Built by the King of Wolega in the 1870s, the Kumsa Moroda Palace has only recently been opened to the public after long years of neglect. It sits 1km…
0.33 MILES
Nekemte’s market is most active on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and is well worth a visit.
0.36 MILES
One of Nekemte's larger churches.
Nearby Western Ethiopia attractions
0.33 MILES
Nekemte’s market is most active on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and is well worth a visit.
0.36 MILES
One of Nekemte's larger churches.
1.21 MILES
Built by the King of Wolega in the 1870s, the Kumsa Moroda Palace has only recently been opened to the public after long years of neglect. It sits 1km…