The 93-sq-km Bebeka Coffee Plantation, 28km southwest of Mizan Tefari (an hour’s drive), is Ethiopia’s largest and oldest coffee farm. There are no longer any official tours, but you may be able to wrangle a letter of introduction by calling the Coffee Plantation Development Enterprise and pleading your case once at the farm. Armed with such a letter and your own 4WD (the plantation is far too big to take in on foot), the manager will usually provide a guide