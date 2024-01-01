Italian Fort

Western Ethiopia

The Italians lorded it over Gambela for five years from 1936, long enough to build a fort; remnants of the fortifications can still be seen from the outside.

  • Anuak Market

    Anuak Market

    0.52 MILES

    In Gambela's north is the Anuak market. Vendors sit in the shade of the trees selling cereals, firewood, large Nile perch and tobacco. To pass the time,…

  • New Land (Nuer Villages)

    New Land (Nuer Villages)

    0.48 MILES

    The Nuer villages on the outskirts of Gambela, known collectively as New Land, are the easiest to get to, and can give a wonderful insight into the lives…

  • Medhane Alem Church

    Medhane Alem Church

    0.12 MILES

    An important landmark for the town's Orthodox Christian community, although it's a fairly standard modern Ethiopian church.

  • Old Steamship

    Old Steamship

    0.43 MILES

    One of the old steamboats that once plied the Baro River.

