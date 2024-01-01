The Italians lorded it over Gambela for five years from 1936, long enough to build a fort; remnants of the fortifications can still be seen from the outside.
Italian Fort
Western Ethiopia
In Gambela's north is the Anuak market. Vendors sit in the shade of the trees selling cereals, firewood, large Nile perch and tobacco. To pass the time,…
The Nuer villages on the outskirts of Gambela, known collectively as New Land, are the easiest to get to, and can give a wonderful insight into the lives…
An important landmark for the town's Orthodox Christian community, although it's a fairly standard modern Ethiopian church.
One of the old steamboats that once plied the Baro River.
