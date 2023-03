Though local guides insist the small stone-arch Portuguese bridge near Debre Libanos was erected by the Portuguese in the 16th century, it was actually built at the turn of the 19th century by Ethiopians, albeit in the old Portuguese style. The narrow span makes a pretty picture and the gushing (in the rainy season) cascade just below it is even more impressive.

The 300m access trail running along the edge of the Jemma River Gorge starts at the Ethio-German Park Hotel.