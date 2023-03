Attracting up to 10,000 Afar, Oromo and Amhara, and even some traders from Djibouti, this market is epic. It’s Ethiopia’s largest after Addis Ababa’s Merkato, but it far eclipses the capital’s for interest and exotica. Within the market is an old gallows (dating from the emperor’s day) and on the other side of town are the livestock and chat markets. Guides can be extremely pushy here.