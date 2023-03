Towards the west end of the park, 600m above the plains, lies Fantale Crater (2007m). With its terrific vistas, total quiet and cool air, this dormant volcano makes a great trek. At the top (a three-hour walk uphill; the 4WD track is no longer driveable) the 360-degree view is phenomenal and the elliptical caldera, which measures an enormous 3.5km in diameter, is quite an eerie sight in the morning when the steam vents can be seen.