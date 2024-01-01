Viljandi järv

Southern Estonia

Accessed by a steep path leading down from Pikk street, the lake is a popular place for a swim on warm summer days. All the usual hallmarks of the Estonian beach are here (volleyball court, cafes, boat rental) and there’s a swimming platform just offshore. Come Midsummer's Eve, it's the site of the main celebrations.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Viljandi Teutonic Order Castle

    Viljandi Teutonic Order Castle

    0.35 MILES

    Set within a lush park on the natural defensive prominence of Lossimäed, the scant-yet-evocative remains of Viljandi's powerful castle form a picturesque…

  • St John’s Lutheran Church

    St John’s Lutheran Church

    0.36 MILES

    This dignified, compellingly picturesque 17th-century church, with its pale-grey walls and stone altar, has been restored since its Soviet incarnation as…

  • Kondas Centre

    Kondas Centre

    0.32 MILES

    Housing vibrantly colourful works by local painter Paul Kondas (1900–85) and other self-taught artists working outside the mainstream, this is Estonia’s…

  • Viljandi Museum

    Viljandi Museum

    0.33 MILES

    Occupying two floors of a late-18th-century pharmacy on the old market square, this modest museum has displays tracing Viljandi’s history from the Stone…

  • St Paul’s Lutheran Church

    St Paul’s Lutheran Church

    0.59 MILES

    Built in 1866 to accommodate Viljandi's growing Lutheran congregation, this visually arresting, Tudor-Gothic-style church has a wooden pulpit and gallery,…

  • Old Water Tower

    Old Water Tower

    0.29 MILES

    One of Vijlandi's most distinctive landmarks, this odd 30m red-brick water tower topped with a hexagonal wooden structure offers fine views over the…

View more attractions

