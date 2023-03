This reserve, in the far northwest of Rio Muni, spans 335sq km and is a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance. Turtles, hippos and goliath frogs abound. It is managed by INDEFOR-AP in Bata, from whom you can obtain permits to visit.

There are some cabins within the reserve to rent for turtle-watching, though they can be unavailable at times. Check with reserve management before making your way here.