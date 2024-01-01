Torre de la Libertad

Rio Muni

Built in 2011 to celebrate Equatorial Guinea's independence, this imposing structure is surrounded by gardens and overlooks the sea.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Plaza del Reloj

    Plaza del Reloj

    0.62 MILES

    Also known as the Plaza de la Libertad, this large square features the clock tower of its name (reloj) as well as a memorial statue to those who fought in…

  • Benito River Bridge

    Benito River Bridge

    21.88 MILES

    Linking Bolondo with Mbini, this impressive, Chinese-built bridge spans the Benito River and replaces the old ferry. It's lit up at night, but do not take…

  • Obelisk

    Obelisk

    0.63 MILES

    This black obelisk commemorates the visit of Pope John Paul II to Equatorial Guinea in 1982.

