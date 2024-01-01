Built in 2011 to celebrate Equatorial Guinea's independence, this imposing structure is surrounded by gardens and overlooks the sea.
Torre de la Libertad
Rio Muni
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.62 MILES
Also known as the Plaza de la Libertad, this large square features the clock tower of its name (reloj) as well as a memorial statue to those who fought in…
21.88 MILES
Linking Bolondo with Mbini, this impressive, Chinese-built bridge spans the Benito River and replaces the old ferry. It's lit up at night, but do not take…
Catedral de Santiago Apóstol y Nuestra Señora del Pilar
0.25 MILES
Built by the Spanish in 1954, this ochre-plastered cathedral is picked out in brown and stands proud on a hill. It's a severe-looking place, but the…
0.63 MILES
This black obelisk commemorates the visit of Pope John Paul II to Equatorial Guinea in 1982.
