Half-a-mile's walk west of Warkworth Castle (no car access), this tiny, magical 14th-century chapel is carved into the rock on the northern bank of the River Coquet. It's accessed by a short boat ride (included in admission); ring the brass bell and the ferryman will row you across. Dappled sunlight illuminates the moss-covered ruin's interior. Look for the stone-carved nativity scene in the window.