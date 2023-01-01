Since 2006 Cornwall’s historic mining areas have formed part of the UK’s newest Unesco World Heritage Site, the Cornwall & West Devon Mining Landscape. This site covers huge tracts of land around the county, with the largest concentration in St Just, St Agnes, Gwennap, Camborne and Redruth. It encompasses everything from open moors and clifftops to historic mine workings and engine houses, and aims to both promote the region's mining past, and protect its greatest monuments for the future.