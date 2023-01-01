Badr Abdel Moghny is a passionate self-taught artist whose gift to his town has become its only real sight. Badr’s Museum showcases his work, much of which records traditional oasis life but in the most inventive way. Badr, who seems unstoppable, continues to experiment, adding a sculpture garden on his roof and working with pigments found in his surroundings.

His distinctive style of painting and sculpture in mud, stone and sand has won him foreign admirers; he exhibited successfully in Europe in the early 1990s and later in Cairo.