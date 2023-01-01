The mountain Gebel Uweinat sits on the border of Egypt, Sudan and Libya. At 1934m, it is the highest point in Egypt. As it name in Arabic implies, there are eight small springs within the mountain, even though the mountain sits in the most inhospitable part of the Western Desert. The oasis was rediscovered by Ahmed Hassanein in 1923. It was off limits to foreigners at the time of writing.

Hassanein discovered thousands of petroglyphs on the sandstone rocks, including depictions of humans looking very much like the Nilotic peoples of today, as well as lions, giraffes, ostriches, gazelles and cows.