Mosque of Al Sayyed Ahmed Al Badawi

Al Badawi, born in Morocco, came to Tanta in 1234, and founded one of Egypt's largest Sufi orders, the Badawiya. Once you're inside the mosque, to the left is Al Badawi’s shrine lit with green fluorescent lights and circled by pilgrims snapping photos on their mobile phones. The mosque is 300m from the train station – bear right across the parking area in front of the station and then you’ll see it at the end of the first major street.