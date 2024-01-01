This little museum is worth a peek for its information on the canal and also for some rather bizarre exhibits (including toy soldiers) documenting the 1956 Suez Crisis and the 1967 and 1973 wars with Israel. In the museum gardens you can view a few captured US tanks with the Star of David painted on them, as well as an odd collection of UXOs (unexploded ordnances).
Military Museum
Port Said
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.02 MILES
If you’ve ever seen a picture of Port Said, it was probably of the striking green domes of the Suez Canal House, which was built in time for the…
0.55 MILES
The impressive Coptic Orthodox Church of St Bishoi of the Virgin is one of a cluster of churches on and around Sharia Salah Salem. It's famed for its icon…
Simon Arzt Department Store Building
0.91 MILES
Despite the smashed windows and years of neglect, the art deco finesse of this building still shines through. Built in the early 1920s, this was Port Said…
0.8 MILES
This set of rather grand archways looming over the pavement on Sharia Al Gomhuriyya announce what was once the entrance to the Bible Society building…
0.68 MILES
The old Italian consulate building, erected in the 1930s, is adorned with an engraved piece of the propaganda of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini: ‘Rome …
1.03 MILES
At the very northern end of Sharia Palestine is this large stone plinth that once held a statue of Ferdinand de Lesseps, until it was torn down in 1956…
0.57 MILES
This building once served as home to Port Said's community of Franciscan monks. It's not open to the public but you can admire its typically European…
Old Canal Shipping Agency Building
0.8 MILES
Once one of Port Said's grand and important buildings, the old Canal Shipping Agency building is a faded, peeling and beaten-up shell of what it was in…
Nearby Port Said attractions
0.55 MILES
The impressive Coptic Orthodox Church of St Bishoi of the Virgin is one of a cluster of churches on and around Sharia Salah Salem. It's famed for its icon…
0.57 MILES
This building once served as home to Port Said's community of Franciscan monks. It's not open to the public but you can admire its typically European…
0.68 MILES
The old Italian consulate building, erected in the 1930s, is adorned with an engraved piece of the propaganda of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini: ‘Rome …
4. Old Canal Shipping Agency Building
0.8 MILES
Once one of Port Said's grand and important buildings, the old Canal Shipping Agency building is a faded, peeling and beaten-up shell of what it was in…
0.8 MILES
This set of rather grand archways looming over the pavement on Sharia Al Gomhuriyya announce what was once the entrance to the Bible Society building…
0.89 MILES
The old and decrepit Woolworth's building on Sharia Memphis is one of Port Said's most lovely, rickety colonial remnants.
7. Simon Arzt Department Store Building
0.91 MILES
Despite the smashed windows and years of neglect, the art deco finesse of this building still shines through. Built in the early 1920s, this was Port Said…
1.02 MILES
If you’ve ever seen a picture of Port Said, it was probably of the striking green domes of the Suez Canal House, which was built in time for the…