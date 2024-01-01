Military Museum

Port Said

LoginSave

This little museum is worth a peek for its information on the canal and also for some rather bizarre exhibits (including toy soldiers) documenting the 1956 Suez Crisis and the 1967 and 1973 wars with Israel. In the museum gardens you can view a few captured US tanks with the Star of David painted on them, as well as an odd collection of UXOs (unexploded ordnances).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Suez Canal House

    Suez Canal House

    1.02 MILES

    If you’ve ever seen a picture of Port Said, it was probably of the striking green domes of the Suez Canal House, which was built in time for the…

  • Coptic Orthodox Church

    Coptic Orthodox Church

    0.55 MILES

    The impressive Coptic Orthodox Church of St Bishoi of the Virgin is one of a cluster of churches on and around Sharia Salah Salem. It's famed for its icon…

  • Simon Arzt Department Store Building

    Simon Arzt Department Store Building

    0.91 MILES

    Despite the smashed windows and years of neglect, the art deco finesse of this building still shines through. Built in the early 1920s, this was Port Said…

  • Bible Society Building

    Bible Society Building

    0.8 MILES

    This set of rather grand archways looming over the pavement on Sharia Al Gomhuriyya announce what was once the entrance to the Bible Society building…

  • Italian Consulate

    Italian Consulate

    0.68 MILES

    The old Italian consulate building, erected in the 1930s, is adorned with an engraved piece of the propaganda of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini: ‘Rome …

  • Stone Plinth

    Stone Plinth

    1.03 MILES

    At the very northern end of Sharia Palestine is this large stone plinth that once held a statue of Ferdinand de Lesseps, until it was torn down in 1956…

  • Franciscan Compound

    Franciscan Compound

    0.57 MILES

    This building once served as home to Port Said's community of Franciscan monks. It's not open to the public but you can admire its typically European…

  • Old Canal Shipping Agency Building

    Old Canal Shipping Agency Building

    0.8 MILES

    Once one of Port Said's grand and important buildings, the old Canal Shipping Agency building is a faded, peeling and beaten-up shell of what it was in…

View more attractions

Nearby Port Said attractions

1. Coptic Orthodox Church

0.55 MILES

The impressive Coptic Orthodox Church of St Bishoi of the Virgin is one of a cluster of churches on and around Sharia Salah Salem. It's famed for its icon…

2. Franciscan Compound

0.57 MILES

This building once served as home to Port Said's community of Franciscan monks. It's not open to the public but you can admire its typically European…

3. Italian Consulate

0.68 MILES

The old Italian consulate building, erected in the 1930s, is adorned with an engraved piece of the propaganda of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini: ‘Rome …

4. Old Canal Shipping Agency Building

0.8 MILES

Once one of Port Said's grand and important buildings, the old Canal Shipping Agency building is a faded, peeling and beaten-up shell of what it was in…

5. Bible Society Building

0.8 MILES

This set of rather grand archways looming over the pavement on Sharia Al Gomhuriyya announce what was once the entrance to the Bible Society building…

6. Woolworth's Building

0.89 MILES

The old and decrepit Woolworth's building on Sharia Memphis is one of Port Said's most lovely, rickety colonial remnants.

7. Simon Arzt Department Store Building

0.91 MILES

Despite the smashed windows and years of neglect, the art deco finesse of this building still shines through. Built in the early 1920s, this was Port Said…

8. Suez Canal House

1.02 MILES

If you’ve ever seen a picture of Port Said, it was probably of the striking green domes of the Suez Canal House, which was built in time for the…