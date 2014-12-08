Colored Canyon and Blue Hole Jeep Safari

An ideal way for guests to see the beautiful Colored Canyon and Blue Hole in a 4 wheel drive Toyota Jeep and air conditioned. A fully guided tour with our English speaking guide. An early start is required as there is a 2 hour drive to the canyon area where your excursion really begins. You start the canyon trek at the top and make your way down hill through the canyon which is always cool as it is below the surrounding ground level. Beautiful photographic opportunities exist all the way to the bottom of the Canyon which is where the Jeep will be waiting for you. A little enjoyment in the Jeep around the dunes before traveling on to the Blue Hole area.Here there is a camel ride included for you along the waters edge for about 30 minutes, this is not compulsory. You can also swim or snorkel in the Blue hole area . This is one of the most famous dive sites in the world and is full of coral and marine life. You must take your own mask and snorkel and also swim wear and towel. A local lunch is included but drinks must be purchased. Then it is back in the Jeep for a short travel to the lovely town of Dahab. here you have an opportunity to shop or to see the local area for about an hour before your return trip to Sharm. All in all a great trip out for all ages and fully guided from start to finish. Passports are required and drinks and snacks can be taken with you.