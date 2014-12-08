Welcome to Dahab
The startling transformation from dusty Bedouin outpost to spruced-up tourist village is not without its detractors, who reminisce fondly of the days when beach bums dossed in basic huts by the shore. But for all the starry-eyed memories, there are plenty of pluses that have come with prosperity. Diving is now a much safer and more organised activity thanks to better regulation of operators; the town is cleaner and more family-friendly, offering accommodation choices for everyone rather than just hardened backpackers.
This is the one town in South Sinai where independent travellers are the rule rather than the exception, and Dahab’s growth has not destroyed its budget-traveller roots. Reeled in by its mellow ambience, many travellers plan a few nights here and instead stay for weeks.
Top experiences in Dahab
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Dahab activities
Sharm el Sheikh Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Travel from Sharm el Sheikh International Airport to your Sharm el Sheikh or Dahab hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a private transfer.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Sharm el Sheikh or Dahab hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Sharm el Sheikh Airport Private Departure Transfer
Travel from your Sharm el Sheikh or Dahab hotel to Sharm el Sheikh International Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a private transfer.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Sharm el Sheikh or Dahab hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher) to reconfirm exact pick up times and places.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Tour: St Catherine's Monastery
Situated at the base of the mountain where Moses received the ten commandments, St Catherine's Monastery is one of the most famous in the world. Built between 527 and 565 AD, it is believed to be built around Moses' Burning Bush. The Monastery is named after St Catherine who was tortured and beheaded for her Christian beliefs. During your visit you will see chapel Greek orthodox church, the icons of worship and the famous Mosaic of Transfiguration and enjoy a lunch in a local restaurant in Dahab.Please note, St Catherine's Monastery is approximately 230 kilometers from Sharm el Sheikh.
Private 4WD Jeep Safari and Hiking in the Colored Canyon
Take a jeep safari for the 240 kilometer trip from Sharm el Sheikh to the amazing colored canyon. Keep your eyes open for the local wildlife including Nubian Ibex, Red Foxes and Striped Hyenas.Hike through the different formations of the mountains with a multitude of colors reflecting in the sun. The colors are clear evidence of the oxidization of the rocky minerals millions of years ago.On the way back to Sharm el Sheikh, stop by the sea front restaurant at Nuweiba to have lunch, before continuing to Dahab for some shopping.Please note: Please note the hike requires a reasonable level of fitness. This tour is not recommended for large people or those suffering claustrophobia, as you will pass through narrow passages during the hike. This tour is not recommended for the elderly, those with heart conditions or other serious illnesses.
Private Tour: Sinai Jeep Safari, Abu Galum Snorkeling, Camel Ride and Bedouin Lunch
Start your day with a two-hour jeep safari from Sharm el Sheikh to the amazing Colored Canyon. Along the way, keep your eyes open for the local wildlife, including Nubian ibex, red foxes and striped hyenas. Then it's time to snorkel the reef gardens of the Blue Hole, arguably Egypt's most famous dive spot. You will have around 30 minutes of snorkeling time. Then dry off with a camel ride through the Egyptian desert before enjoying a traditional Bedouin lunch. The camel ride lasts for approximately 1.5 hours. In the afternoon, you'll travel to the Bedouin village of Dahab for some shopping. Here you will find a large selection of souvenirs such as papyrus prints, brass lamps, jewelry, perfumes, leathers and inlaid boxes, all at prices generally cheaper than in Sharm el Sheikh. You will have 45 minutes to an hour to search out some bargains. Please note the order of the activities is subject to change as required by local conditions.
Colored Canyon and Blue Hole Jeep Safari
An ideal way for guests to see the beautiful Colored Canyon and Blue Hole in a 4 wheel drive Toyota Jeep and air conditioned. A fully guided tour with our English speaking guide. An early start is required as there is a 2 hour drive to the canyon area where your excursion really begins. You start the canyon trek at the top and make your way down hill through the canyon which is always cool as it is below the surrounding ground level. Beautiful photographic opportunities exist all the way to the bottom of the Canyon which is where the Jeep will be waiting for you. A little enjoyment in the Jeep around the dunes before traveling on to the Blue Hole area.Here there is a camel ride included for you along the waters edge for about 30 minutes, this is not compulsory. You can also swim or snorkel in the Blue hole area . This is one of the most famous dive sites in the world and is full of coral and marine life. You must take your own mask and snorkel and also swim wear and towel. A local lunch is included but drinks must be purchased. Then it is back in the Jeep for a short travel to the lovely town of Dahab. here you have an opportunity to shop or to see the local area for about an hour before your return trip to Sharm. All in all a great trip out for all ages and fully guided from start to finish. Passports are required and drinks and snacks can be taken with you.