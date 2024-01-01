Salem Express

Red Sea Coast

The Salem Express is a stunning yet mournful sight. In 1991 this passenger ferry sank, killing about 1000 pilgrims returning from the hajj. While diving, take a moment to reflect on this watery graveyard. Do not enter the vessel. Depth: 12m to 30m. Rating: intermediate. Access by boat.

  • Panorama Reef

    Panorama Reef

    21.56 MILES

    Panorama Reef is famous for its schooling barracuda, as well as numerous dolphins, eagle rays, grey reef sharks and silvertips, and for its soft and hard…

  • El Qadim

    El Qadim

    23.87 MILES

    Located 7km north of Al Quseir in a small bay abutted by the Mövenpick Resort, this dive site boasts a complex network of interconnecting caves and…

