The Salem Express is a stunning yet mournful sight. In 1991 this passenger ferry sank, killing about 1000 pilgrims returning from the hajj. While diving, take a moment to reflect on this watery graveyard. Do not enter the vessel. Depth: 12m to 30m. Rating: intermediate. Access by boat.
