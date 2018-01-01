Welcome to Marsa Alam
Despite the construction, Marsa Alam’s coastline is still a diving aficionado’s dream, and there are some long-standing beach camps here specifically for those who want to spend most of their time underwater. This is also the best base from which to venture into the southern reaches of Egypt’s vast Eastern Desert, where gold and emeralds were once mined by the Romans in the barren, mineral-rich mountains just inland.
Top experiences in Marsa Alam
Day tour to Luxor from Marsa Alam
Pick up from your hotel at 5am by private air conditioned taxi and arrive Luxor at around 09.30am. You will cross the Nile to visit some of the most spectacular highlights of Luxor's fabled West Bank during which you will explore with your own private tour guide - The Valley of the KingsThe Temple of Hatshepsut and The Colossi of Memnon. At around noon you will have lunch in Local restaurant in Luxor.then we will drop you off in Karnak templeThe Temple of Karnak -the largest ancient religious site known anywhere in the world - followed by End your day with an optional tour in a traditional faluka during the late afternoon - the perfect way to relax while watching the traditional rural life on the river bank. If you finish early there might be some time for some shopping for souvenirs in Luxor's vast souq or, if you prefer, take a little time to wander by yourself around central Luxor. Finally, at 5.30pm, you will be picked up by your private car which will take you back to Marsa Alam where you will return to your hotel by 9pm.Should you wish to make any changes to the itinerary - such as visiting Luxor Temple instead of Karnak or spending more time in the souq - we will be happy to make suitable arrangements where possible.
Sataya Island Marsa Alam Dolphin House
In the morning one of our private car will pick up you in front of your hotel to take you to the pier where you will set sail to Sataya Island. The journey will last approximately two and a half hours: you can enjoy the sea, the sun and the warm wind that caresses your face. Full day boat staff will be at your service and will do everything to make your trip unforgettable. The first stop will be made in one of the best spots where sightings of dolphins are common: you can swim with them in their natural environment and venture out to discover one of the most pristine coral reefs of the area. Then we'll back to the boat to make a stretch of sea more and to arrive to the second stage envisaged by the tour: a piece of sea great for snorkeling or diving, full of colorful fishes and corals! After that it be lunch time on the boat and in the afternoon you will have the last moment to swim some more or to discover even more wonders of the Red Sea. Later we will start the trip to back to the hotel and you can spend that time drinking something cool or testing the local fruit.
Marsa Alam Sunset Desert Safari Trip By Quad
Your representative will pick you up in the afternoon from your hotel in Marsa Alam.From here you will be transferred to the meeting point at Sheikh Malek situated north of Marsa Alam airport where you will start to drive your quad bike between the mountains of the Eastern desert to the Bedouin village where you will able to enjoy visiting a Bedouin tribe and learn more about their life and traditions. You will have the chance to try a Bedouin tea and smoke a traditional water pipe. Then take a fabulous camel ride whilst you view the sensational sunset . Here you will partake of a barbeque dinner in the heart of the mountains. Then relax and enjoy the Bedouin show, with folkloric songs and belly dancing shows. After this fabulous show drive your motorbike back to the quad runner station. Finally you will be transferred back to your Hotel in Marsa Alam.
Private Day Trip To Aswan From Marsa Alam
Begin your day with a hotel pick up in Marsa Alam. You will be picked up by an air conditioned modern van where you will proceed to Aswan. Once in Aswan, visit Philae Temple, dedicated to goddess Isis. The temple was transferred on Agilika Island due to the High Dam construction. You will then be taken to visit the Unfinished Obelisk that offers a unique insights into the ancient Egyptian techniques of the stone working. You then be transferred to the best local restaurant for lunch.After lunch stop at the engineering miracle of the High Dam constructed in 1960 and finished in 1970. Your day trip to Aswan will then come to an end and you will be transferred you back to your hotel in Marsa Alam.
Private Trip To Edfu - Kom Ombo From Marsa Alam
Our tour guide will pick you up from your hotel in Marsa Alam with air conditioner modern van to Edfu, As soon as we there will start with a visit and explore the Temple of Horus in Edfu it's dedicated to God Horus and it is believed to be the most preserved cult temple in Egypt, Continue to Kom Ombo Temple standing on high ground overlooking the River Nile, it is double entrance Temple established on the honor of God Sobek and Haroeris. Our day trip to Aswan is come to end we'll transfer you back to your hotel in Marsa Alam.
Transfer from Marsa Alam to Luxor
We offer private transfers for clients who value comfort, safety, speed and efficiency whether traveling for business or for pleasure.. We offer a private transfer services between Marsa Alam Airport or city to all locations in Egypt. We guarantee for you professional drivers, comfortable trips across Egypt. All our vehicles are new branded ones with professional drivers. Our services are available across the day. Rest assured that you will enjoy the ride and arrive to your destination safely. This type of service is available within the city as well as between Egyptian cities. This type of service is available 24/7 if you request it 24 hours earlier.