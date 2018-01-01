Sataya Island Marsa Alam Dolphin House

In the morning one of our private car will pick up you in front of your hotel to take you to the pier where you will set sail to Sataya Island. The journey will last approximately two and a half hours: you can enjoy the sea, the sun and the warm wind that caresses your face. Full day boat staff will be at your service and will do everything to make your trip unforgettable. The first stop will be made in one of the best spots where sightings of dolphins are common: you can swim with them in their natural environment and venture out to discover one of the most pristine coral reefs of the area. Then we'll back to the boat to make a stretch of sea more and to arrive to the second stage envisaged by the tour: a piece of sea great for snorkeling or diving, full of colorful fishes and corals! After that it be lunch time on the boat and in the afternoon you will have the last moment to swim some more or to discover even more wonders of the Red Sea. Later we will start the trip to back to the hotel and you can spend that time drinking something cool or testing the local fruit.