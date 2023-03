Sikait, about 80km south-west of Marsa Alam, is thought to have been the main settlement for the workers in the Roman emerald mines. It's about 80km south-west of Marsa Alam. The remains of a small Temple of Isis still stand here while the remnants of other buildings lie strewn across the hillside. Nugrus and the smaller ruins of Geili and Appalonia (both trading points) are nearby.