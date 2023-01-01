It does not get the hype of the iconic Lac Assal and Lac Abbé, but Les Allols depression is one the most spectacular natural sites in the Horn. The landscape is an extraordinary geological showcase of faults, folds, ancient lava, salt fields and igneous black rocks. It's possible to drive down to a large inhabited oasis at the entrance to Les Allols but the best way to explore this geological wonder is to hike across the depression.

Agence Safar can arrange logistics. Trips vary from two to four days and can be combined with Lac Assal.