A large, prosperous coastal city, Quy Nhon (pronounced ‘hwee ngon’) boasts a terrific beach-blessed shoreline and grand boulevards. Its seaside appeal and tidy, litter-free streets make it the kind of place that affluent Vietnamese couples choose to retire to, spending their final days ocean-gazing and promenade-walking.
Quy Nhon
The long sweep of Quy Nhon’s beachfront extends from the port in the northeast to distant wooded hills in the south. It’s a beautiful stretch of sand and…
Quy Nhon
This small museum concentrates on regional history and has some superb Cham sculpture. The entry hall focuses on local communism, while the room to the…
Quy Hoa Beach & Leper Hospital
Quy Nhon
Leprosy may not conjure up images of fun in the sun, but this really is a lovely shoreside spot. A former leper hospital, today it's more of a dermatology…
Quy Nhon
It’s hard to miss the 17m-high Buddha (built in 1972) heralding Quy Nhon’s main pagoda, set back from the road by 143 Ð Tran Cao Van. The pagoda was…
Quy Nhon
This pair of Cham towers sits within the city limits in a pretty park. Steep steps lead up to the temples, which are open to the sky. Atypically for Cham…
Quy Nhon
Backed by coastal cliffs, this drop-dead-gorgeous cove beach is 23km east of Quy Nhon. Ky Co's turquoise waters and fine pale sands have not gone…
Quy Nhon
This little stony beach at the foot of Ganh Rang was once a favourite holiday spot of Queen Nam Phuong. There's a cafe and great views back over Quy Nhon…
Quy Nhon
Located 25km north of Quy Nhon, the biggest seated Buddha in Southeast Asia enjoys a commanding hillside location with sweeping sea views. Access is via a…
