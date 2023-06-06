Bai Tu Long Bay

Bai Tu Long

There’s much more to northeast Vietnam than Halong Bay. The sinking limestone plateau, which gave birth to the bay’s spectacular islands, continues for some 100km to the Chinese border. The area immediately northeast of Halong Bay is part of Bai Tu Long National Park.

  • Hong Van beach in Co To Island.

    Hong Van Beach

    Bai Tu Long Bay

    Most Vietnamese visitors make a beeline for Hong Van Beach – and justifiably so. It's nearly 3km of fine, white sand lapped by blue water and backed by a…

  • Cruise ship at anchor in Bai Tu Long Bay, Vietnam.

    Bai Tu Long National Park

    Bai Tu Long Bay

    The spectacular islands of Bai Tu Long Bay, immediately northeast of Halong Bay, form Bai Tu Long National Park and are every bit as beautiful as their…

  • Minh Chau Beach

    Minh Chau Beach

    Bai Tu Long Bay

    The beautiful 1km-long crescent-moon sweep of Minh Chau Beach, 12km from Quan Lan town on the northeastern coast, is the island's main drawcard. Between…

  • Quan Lan Pagoda

    Quan Lan Pagoda

    Bai Tu Long Bay

    The only attraction within Quan Lan Town itself is this beautiful 200-year-old pagoda, flanked by the town's communal house and a temple, all of which are…

  • Bac Van Beach

    Bac Van Beach

    Bai Tu Long Bay

    Directly north of Hong Van Beach is its slightly scruffier sister, Bac Van Beach. It's quieter, but coarse sand and water not quite deep enough for…

  • Mong Rong Headland

    Mong Rong Headland

    Bai Tu Long Bay

    For coastal scenery beyond the beaches, head south from town for 3km, bearing left at the pond, to the flagpole and headland of Mong Rong, where walking…

  • Van Chay Beach

    Van Chay Beach

    Bai Tu Long Bay

    Located in the northwestern corner of Co To Island is broad Van Chay Beach. During the summer months it's home to lots of food stalls, as well as kayak…

