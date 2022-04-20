Ba Be National Park

Boat leaving Hang Phuong Cave.

Often referred to as the Ba Be Lakes, Ba Be National Park was established as a national park in 1992. The scenery here swoops from limestone mountains peaking at 1554m down into plunging valleys wrapped in dense evergreen forests, speckled with waterfalls and caves, with the lakes themselves dominating the very heart of the park.

  • Ba Be Lake

    Ba Be Lake

    Ba Be National Park

    Rimmed by limestone peaks, Ba Be (meaning Three Bays) is in fact three linked lakes, with a total length of 8km and a width of about 400m. Most boat…

  • Hua Ma Cave

    Hua Ma Cave

    Ba Be National Park

    One of Ba Be's most popular off-the-water sights is this 800m-long cave complex with a pathway leading down into a soaring 50m-high cavern. It's 6km…

  • Dau Dang Waterfall

    Dau Dang Waterfall

    Ba Be National Park

    The Dau Dang Waterfall (also called the Ta Ken Waterfall) is a series of spectacular cascades between sheer walls of rock.

