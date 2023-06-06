Overview

Nineteenth-century French writer Pierre Loti described the stretch of the Bosphorus shore between Beşiktaş and Ortaköy as featuring 'a line of palaces white as snow, placed at the edge of the sea on marble docks'. Fortunately, his description remains as accurate as it is evocative. North of this palace precinct is the 'Golden Mile' running between Ortaköy and Kuruçeşme. These once-humble fishing villages are now pockets of prime waterfront real estate. Inland, join the İstanbul glitterati as they shop, dine and party in chichi Nişantaşı.