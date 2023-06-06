Nişantaşi, Bomonti & Harbiye

Ortakoy Mosque.

Nineteenth-century French writer Pierre Loti described the stretch of the Bosphorus shore between Beşiktaş and Ortaköy as featuring 'a line of palaces white as snow, placed at the edge of the sea on marble docks'. Fortunately, his description remains as accurate as it is evocative. North of this palace precinct is the 'Golden Mile' running between Ortaköy and Kuruçeşme. These once-humble fishing villages are now pockets of prime waterfront real estate. Inland, join the İstanbul glitterati as they shop, dine and party in chichi Nişantaşı.

  • Military Museum

    Military Museum

    Nişantaşi, Bomonti & Harbiye

    This sprawling museum located in a former 19th-century military school 1km north of Taksim has a huge collection of militaria dating from the 13th century…

  • Maçka Park entrance

    Maçka Park

    Nişantaşi, Bomonti & Harbiye

    On a sunny weekend afternoon, you’ll find this slender green oasis in central İstanbul full of picnicking families, canoodling couples and slackline…

  • Alt exterior

    Bomontiada

    Nişantaşi, Bomonti & Harbiye

    Now a bohemian arts, music and entertainment hub, this section of the old Bomonti beer factory hosts workshops, exhibitions, live performances, screenings…

