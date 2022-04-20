Shop
Getty Images/Aurora Creative
Welcome to one of Africa's most underrated parks. Thanks to its proximity to Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Crater, Tarangire National Park is usually assigned only a day visit as part of a larger northern-circuit itinerary. Yet it deserves much more, at least in the dry season (July to October). It's a place where elephants dot the plains like cattle, and where lion roars and zebra barks fill the night.
Tarangire National Park
Southwest of Tarangire Hill, a couple of hundred metres west of the main north–south track through the park, Poacher's Hide is a marvellous old baobab…
