Santillana del Mar

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Old stone buildings of town.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

They say Santillana is the town of the three lies: not holy (santi), flat (llana) or by the sea (del mar). This medieval jewel is in such a perfect state of preservation, with its bright cobbled streets, flower-filled balconies and huddle of tanned stone and brick buildings – it’s a film set, surely? Well, no. People still live here, passing their grand precious houses down from generation to generation. In summer, the streets get busy with curious visitors.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Colegiata de Santa Juliana

    Colegiata de Santa Juliana

    Santillana del Mar

    A stroll along Santillana’s cobbled main street, past solemn 15th- to 18th-century nobles’ houses, leads to this beautiful 12th-century Romanesque ex…

  • Museo de la Tortura

    Museo de la Tortura

    Santillana del Mar

    This grisly exhibition displays more than 70 grim instruments of torture and capital punishment used by the Inquisition and elsewhere in Europe. You may…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Santillana del Mar with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Santillana del Mar