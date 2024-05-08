Fuengirola

Fuengirola is a crowded beach town decorated with utilitarian apartment buildings, but, despite half a century of rampant development, it retains a few redeeming qualities. Check out the beach – all 7km of it – adorned with a 10th-century Moorish castle. The town also has a large foreign-resident population, many of whom arrived in the '60s – and stayed (yes, there are a few grey ponytails around).

  • Bioparc

    Bioparc

    Fuengirola

    This zoo has spacious enclosures and treats its animals very well. It runs conservation and breeding programs as well as educational activities. The…

