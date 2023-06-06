Blyde River Canyon

500px Photo ID: 81512805 - Blyde River Canyon - Mpumalanga - South Africa..One of the largest canyons on the planet. A vast spectacle blanketed in subtropical plants that contrast with the precipitous red cliffs. One of my favourite images from 2013, sunrise over the Blyde River Canyon with perfect haze free light.

David Burstein / 500px

Blyde River Canyon is both one of the world's largest canyons and one of South Africa’s most outstanding natural sights – little wonder that it is increasingly popular with international visitors. The canyon's scale and beauty make a trip here a memorable experience, especially if you're lucky enough to visit on a fine day. Epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye views abound at the dramatic meeting of the Drakensberg Escarpment and the lowveld.

  • A river flowing through a forest with dramatic mountain in the background at the Blyde Nature reserve.

    Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve

    Blyde River Canyon

    This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…

  • Bourke’s Luck Potholes.

    Bourke’s Luck Potholes

    Blyde River Canyon

    These bizarre cylindrical holes were carved into the rock by whirlpools at the confluence of the Blyde and Treur Rivers. Bridges span the rivers,…

  • view of three rondavels and the blyde river canyon at sunset in south africa; Shutterstock ID 1536002621; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1536002621

    Three Rondavels Viewpoint

    Blyde River Canyon

    The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…

  • View of Blyde River Canyon from Lowveld Viewpoint in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

    Lowveld Viewpoint

    Blyde River Canyon

    Affords stunning views up the canyon, to the glistening Blydepoort Dam at the far end surrounded by forested slopes. The rocky cones of the Three…

  • Echo Caves

    Echo Caves

    Blyde River Canyon

    Stone Age relics have been found in these caves, which were discovered in 1923 and named after dripstone formations that echo when tapped. The one-hour…

  • God's Window

    God's Window

    Blyde River Canyon

    A viewpoint offering amazing vistas. Take the trail up to the rainforest (300 steps), where you might spot rare birds, including the elusive loerie, on…

  • Lisbon Falls

    Lisbon Falls

    Blyde River Canyon

    This waterfall is a highlight of the Blyde River Canyon area, especially in summer (October to March), when the water flows hardest.

  • Berlin Falls

    Berlin Falls

    Blyde River Canyon

    Crashing down the cliffs, this waterfall is at its most impressive in summer (October to March), when there is most water.

