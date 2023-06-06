Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
David Burstein / 500px
Blyde River Canyon is both one of the world's largest canyons and one of South Africa’s most outstanding natural sights – little wonder that it is increasingly popular with international visitors. The canyon's scale and beauty make a trip here a memorable experience, especially if you're lucky enough to visit on a fine day. Epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye views abound at the dramatic meeting of the Drakensberg Escarpment and the lowveld.
Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve
Blyde River Canyon
This stunning 260-sq-km reserve centres on the 30km-long Blyde River Canyon, where epic rock formations tower above the forested slopes and eagle-eye…
Blyde River Canyon
These bizarre cylindrical holes were carved into the rock by whirlpools at the confluence of the Blyde and Treur Rivers. Bridges span the rivers,…
Blyde River Canyon
The area's highlight, with a staggering view of these enormous rounds of rock, their pointed, grassy tops resembling giant huts carved into the side of…
Blyde River Canyon
Affords stunning views up the canyon, to the glistening Blydepoort Dam at the far end surrounded by forested slopes. The rocky cones of the Three…
Blyde River Canyon
Stone Age relics have been found in these caves, which were discovered in 1923 and named after dripstone formations that echo when tapped. The one-hour…
Blyde River Canyon
A viewpoint offering amazing vistas. Take the trail up to the rainforest (300 steps), where you might spot rare birds, including the elusive loerie, on…
Blyde River Canyon
This waterfall is a highlight of the Blyde River Canyon area, especially in summer (October to March), when the water flows hardest.
Blyde River Canyon
Crashing down the cliffs, this waterfall is at its most impressive in summer (October to March), when there is most water.
Get to the heart of Blyde River Canyon with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South Africa, Lesotho & Eswatini $26.99
Cape Town & the Garden Route $24.99