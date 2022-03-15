Fort William

Panoramic view with famous Scottish lake Loch Shiel with Glenfinnan monument, Scotland.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Basking on Loch Linnhe's shores amid magnificent mountain scenery, Fort William has one of the most enviable settings in all of Scotland. If it weren't for the busy dual carriageway crammed between the less-than-attractive town centre and the loch, and one of the highest rainfall records in the country, it would be almost idyllic. Even so, the Fort has carved out a reputation as the 'Outdoor Capital of the UK' (www.outdoorcapital.co.uk), and easy access by rail and bus makes it a good base for exploring the surrounding mountains and glens.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Jacobite Steam Train

    Jacobite Steam Train

    Fort William

    The Jacobite Steam Train, hauled by a former LNER K1 or LMS Class 5MT locomotive, travels the scenic two-hour run between Fort William and Mallaig…

  • West Highland Museum

    West Highland Museum

    Fort William

    This small but fascinating museum is packed with all manner of Highland memorabilia. Look out for the secret portrait of Bonnie Prince Charlie – after the…

  • Ben Nevis Distillery

    Ben Nevis Distillery

    Fort William

    A tour of this distillery makes for a warming rainy day alternative to exploring the hills.

Articles

Latest stories from Fort William

The Jill Strawbale House in Strontian, Scotland.

Sustainable Travel

An eco-friendly straw bale cottage in the Scottish Highlands could be your next weekend getaway

Apr 11, 2018 • 2 min read

