One of the loveliest towns along this stretch of the coast, Vila Nova de Milfontes has an attractive, whitewashed centre, sparkling beaches nearby and a laid-back population who couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Milfontes remains much more low-key than most resort towns, except in August when it’s packed to the hilt with surfers and sun-seekers (up to 50,000 people in town). It’s located in the middle of the beautiful Parque Natural do Sudoeste Alentejano e Costa Vicentina and is still a port (Hannibal is said to have sheltered here) alongside a lovely, sand-edged limb of estuary.
Vila Nova De Milfontes
If you have your own transport, head 7km north of town to the fantastic Praia do Malhão, backed by rocky dunes and covered in fragrant scrub. The sea can…
Vila Nova De Milfontes
On the left bank of the Rio Mira, Praia das Furnas is a long stretch of fine sand backed by small rocky cliffs. The sandbars in the area make for some…
Vila Nova De Milfontes
The main beach in Vila Nova de Milfontes is where the sea meats the Rio Mira. Sectioned-off areas allow for safe swimming, though you'll still need to be…
Vila Nova De Milfontes
The 'Lighthouse Beach' just west of town is sheltered but gets busy. Beaches on the other side of the estuary are less crowded. Be careful of the strong…
