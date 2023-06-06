Vila Nova De Milfontes

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Portuguese church in the village of Vila Nova de Milfontes Odemira Alentejo region Portugal

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

One of the loveliest towns along this stretch of the coast, Vila Nova de Milfontes has an attractive, whitewashed centre, sparkling beaches nearby and a laid-back population who couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Milfontes remains much more low-key than most resort towns, except in August when it’s packed to the hilt with surfers and sun-seekers (up to 50,000 people in town). It’s located in the middle of the beautiful Parque Natural do Sudoeste Alentejano e Costa Vicentina and is still a port (Hannibal is said to have sheltered here) alongside a lovely, sand-edged limb of estuary.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Praia do Malhão

    Praia do Malhão

    Vila Nova De Milfontes

    If you have your own transport, head 7km north of town to the fantastic Praia do Malhão, backed by rocky dunes and covered in fragrant scrub. The sea can…

  • Praia das Furnas

    Praia das Furnas

    Vila Nova De Milfontes

    On the left bank of the Rio Mira, Praia das Furnas is a long stretch of fine sand backed by small rocky cliffs. The sandbars in the area make for some…

  • Praia da Franquia

    Praia da Franquia

    Vila Nova De Milfontes

    The main beach in Vila Nova de Milfontes is where the sea meats the Rio Mira. Sectioned-off areas allow for safe swimming, though you'll still need to be…

  • Praia do Farol

    Praia do Farol

    Vila Nova De Milfontes

    The 'Lighthouse Beach' just west of town is sheltered but gets busy. Beaches on the other side of the estuary are less crowded. Be careful of the strong…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Vila Nova De Milfontes with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Vila Nova De Milfontes