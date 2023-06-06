Overview

Picturesquely draped across sandstone cliffs above the blue Atlantic, sunny, whitewashed Ericeira is popular with lisboêtas seeking a quick weekend getaway. It’s equally renowned for spectacular ocean vistas and excellent seafood restaurants, and is a mecca for surfers, who come here for the great waves and camaraderie (it is in fact a Save the Waves Coalition World Surfing Reserve). The town’s old centre is clustered around Praça da República, with the sprawl of newer development spreading south and north.