Ericeira, Portugal

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Picturesquely draped across sandstone cliffs above the blue Atlantic, sunny, whitewashed Ericeira is popular with lisboêtas seeking a quick weekend getaway. It’s equally renowned for spectacular ocean vistas and excellent seafood restaurants, and is a mecca for surfers, who come here for the great waves and camaraderie (it is in fact a Save the Waves Coalition World Surfing Reserve). The town’s old centre is clustered around Praça da República, with the sprawl of newer development spreading south and north.

  • Miradouro Ribeira d'Ilhas

    Miradouro Ribeira d'Ilhas

    Ericeira

    If you dropped dead of a heart attack a moment after ogling this jaw-dropping view above Ribeira d'Ilhas and Alibabá beaches – and the surfers tackling…

Food

Alternative destinations to escape the crowds in Western Europe

Aug 15, 2019 • 6 min read

