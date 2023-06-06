Białowieża National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
European bison in the forest in the Biaowieza Primeval Forest. The largest species of mammal found in Europe. Ungulates living in herds. Endangered species.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Green, lush and mysterious, Białowieża National Park covers an area of about 105 sq km and is part of a bigger forest known as the Białowieża Forest (Puszcza Białowieska), which straddles the border between Poland and Belarus. Białowieża (byah-wo-vyeh-zhah) park is famous for two reasons. First, it's home to the European bison, the continent's largest land mammal.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Strict Nature Preserve

    Strict Nature Preserve

    Białowieża National Park

    This is the oldest section of the Białowieża National Park and covers an area of around 47.5 sq km, bordered to the north and west by the marshy Hwożna…

  • European Bison Show Reserve

    European Bison Show Reserve

    Białowieża National Park

    This modern and large enclosed animal park around 4km west of Palace Park is your best chance to see an actual bison. Though the bison died out in the…

  • Palace Park

    Palace Park

    Białowieża National Park

    Palace Park was laid out in the 19th century around a splendid residence built for the Russian tsar, on the site of an ancient royal hunting lodge once…

  • Nature and Forest Museum

    Nature and Forest Museum

    Białowieża National Park

    Located in the modern visitors centre and hotel, this museum features exhibitions relating to the park's flora and fauna (mostly forest scenes with…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Białowieża National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.