Overview

Green, lush and mysterious, Białowieża National Park covers an area of about 105 sq km and is part of a bigger forest known as the Białowieża Forest (Puszcza Białowieska), which straddles the border between Poland and Belarus. Białowieża (byah-wo-vyeh-zhah) park is famous for two reasons. First, it's home to the European bison, the continent's largest land mammal.