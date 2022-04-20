Sharqiya Sands

Bedouin and camels in desert - Wahiba Sands, Oman

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

A destination in their own right, or a diversion between Muscat and Sur, these beautiful dunes, still referred to locally as Wahiba Sands, could keep visitors occupied for days. Home to the Bedouin, the sands offer visitors a glimpse of a traditional way of life that is fast disappearing as modern conveniences limit the need for a nomadic existence.

