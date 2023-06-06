Overview

Nestled within the Bjelasica mountain range, pretty Biogradska Gora (Биоградска Гора) has as its heart 16 sq km of virgin woodland – one of Europe’s last three remaining primeval forests. If you’re knowledgable about such things, you’ll be able to spot beech, fir, juniper, white ash, maple and elm trees. Many of the trees in the forest are over half a millennium old, with some soaring to 60m high.