Lake Nakuru is among Kenya's finest national parks. Flanked by rocky escarpments, pockets of acacia forest and at least one waterfall, the park is gorgeous year-round and is home to both black and white rhinos, lions, leopards, hippos and endangered Rothschild's giraffes. Rising water levels in 2014 forced the park's famous flamingos to flee (although a small number had returned at the time of research), and the lake is now hauntingly surrounded by drowned trees.
Lake Nakuru National Park
To get the best view that takes in much of the park, head up to the rocky Out of Africa Lookout.
Lake Nakuru National Park
This popular viewpoint and one-time lunch spot has superlative views out over the lake, with some fine aerial vistas down onto the flooded lake shore…
Lake Nakuru National Park
The modest Makalia Falls, at the extreme southern end of the park, swell after the rains when they're at their best.
