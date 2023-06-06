Porto Cervo

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aerial view to Stella Maris church in Porto Cervo, Emerald coast, Sardinia, Italy

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Porto Cervo is a curious, artificial vision of Mediterranean beauty. The utopian village combines Greek, North African, Spanish and Italian architectural elements, and the overall effect is pseudo-Moorish with a touch of the Flintstones. Apart from the magnificent coastal scenery that surrounds it, there’s nothing remotely Sardinian about Porto Cervo. Instead, it resembles exactly what it is: a purpose-built leisure centre for the super-rich – a kind of Disneyland for Gucci-clad grown-ups.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Chiesa di Stella Maris

    Chiesa di Stella Maris

    Porto Cervo

    Perched above Porto Cervo is Michele Busiri Vici’s surreal white church with a funnel-shaped bell tower. The church hosts classical-music concerts in the…

  • Piazzetta

    Piazzetta

    Porto Cervo

    The place to be seen is the Piazzetta, a small square at the centre of a web of discreet shopping alleys. From the piazza, stairs lead to the Sottopiazza…

  • Louise Alexander Gallery

    Louise Alexander Gallery

    Porto Cervo

    Visit this gallery for temporary exhibitions showcasing works by contemporary artists, such as a recent one featuring Israeli sculptor Arik Levy. The…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Porto Cervo with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Porto Cervo