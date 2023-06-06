Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Porto Cervo is a curious, artificial vision of Mediterranean beauty. The utopian village combines Greek, North African, Spanish and Italian architectural elements, and the overall effect is pseudo-Moorish with a touch of the Flintstones. Apart from the magnificent coastal scenery that surrounds it, there’s nothing remotely Sardinian about Porto Cervo. Instead, it resembles exactly what it is: a purpose-built leisure centre for the super-rich – a kind of Disneyland for Gucci-clad grown-ups.
Porto Cervo
Perched above Porto Cervo is Michele Busiri Vici’s surreal white church with a funnel-shaped bell tower. The church hosts classical-music concerts in the…
Porto Cervo
The place to be seen is the Piazzetta, a small square at the centre of a web of discreet shopping alleys. From the piazza, stairs lead to the Sottopiazza…
Porto Cervo
Visit this gallery for temporary exhibitions showcasing works by contemporary artists, such as a recent one featuring Israeli sculptor Arik Levy. The…
Get to the heart of Porto Cervo with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide