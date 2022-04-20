Guam

  • Two Lovers Point in Guam

    Two Lovers Point

    Guam

    The beautifully landscaped Two Lovers Point, or Puntan Dos Amantes, is at the top of a 125m (410ft)limestone cliff. This sheer coastal lookout is the…

  • Ritidian Point

    Ritidian Point

    Guam

    At the northernmost tip of Guam is Ritidian Point, a national wildlife refuge and the site of one of Guam's most pristine sandy beaches. On weekdays the…

  • Government House

    Government House

    Guam

    The governor's residence, or Government House, has a panoramic view of Hagåtña and a small museum featuring Chamorro antiquities. Call before visiting.

This expedition wants to bring three people to the most exclusive destination on Earth

Mar 31, 2020

