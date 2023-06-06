Parque Nacional Volcán Arenal

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Arenal and Bananas

Getty Images/Flickr Open

Overview

For most of modern history, Volcán Arenal was just another dormant volcano surrounded by fertile farmland. But for about 42 years – from its destructive explosion in 1968 until its sudden subsiding in 2010 – the volcano was an ever-active and awe-striking natural wonder, producing menacing ash columns, massive explosions and streams of glowing molten rock almost daily.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Parque Nacional Volcán Arenal

    Parque Nacional Volcán Arenal

    Parque Nacional Volcán Arenal

    From 1968 until 2010, Volcán Arenal was an ever-active and awe-striking natural wonder, producing menacing ash columns, massive explosions and streams of…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Parque Nacional Volcán Arenal

Filter by interest:

Wildlife & Nature

Adventure awaits in Costa Rica’s national parks

Jul 11, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Parque Nacional Volcán Arenal with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.