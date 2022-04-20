Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Comoros
Friday worship takes place in the magnificent new Friday mosque next to the port. In between prayers, the steps outside the mosque serve as a meeting…
Comoros
The neighbourhood around the port and the Ancienne Mosquée de Vendredi (old Friday mosque) is a convoluted medina with narrow streets lined with buildings…
Comoros
It's a hard and steep climb from Lac Dzialandzé up to the normally cloud-covered summit of 1595m (5231ft) Mt Ntingui, the highest point on Anjouan. On a…
Filter by interest:
in partnership with getyourguide