Moroni, Comoros: dhow port and the Old Friday Mosque

  • Nouvelle Mosquée de Vendredi

    Nouvelle Mosquée de Vendredi

    Comoros

    Friday worship takes place in the magnificent new Friday mosque next to the port. In between prayers, the steps outside the mosque serve as a meeting…

  • Arab Quarter

    Arab Quarter

    Comoros

    The neighbourhood around the port and the Ancienne Mosquée de Vendredi (old Friday mosque) is a convoluted medina with narrow streets lined with buildings…

  • Mt Ntingui

    Mt Ntingui

    Comoros

    It's a hard and steep climb from Lac Dzialandzé up to the normally cloud-covered summit of 1595m (5231ft) Mt Ntingui, the highest point on Anjouan. On a…

Galawa Beach in Grande Comore.

Beaches

Comoros Islands: tropical charm off the beaten path

Oct 18, 2013 • 6 min read

